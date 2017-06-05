First of city budget cuts discussed
The first round of budget cuts since the income tax increase on the May ballot failed was discussed at Marietta City Council's Finance Committee Thursday. The 1.7 percent municipal income tax hike failed by a ratio of 2-to-1 votes in May showing Marietta residents weren't amenable to a rise in income taxes.
