Fenton prepares for final auction
JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times James Measell, 75, of Marietta, explains the different colors chemists would introduce each year for Fenton Art Glass and how the products would roll out in the company's quarterly magazine, "The Glass Messenger." "We did it that way so the news got out right and so that the newspaper and TV could have a chance to talk with folks after we let them know the factory was closing."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Dennis Riley and Delbert Riley the same pers...
|May 26
|Interesting
|1
|Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer
|May '17
|Bishop Tutu fan
|1
|Tiffany sparks
|May '17
|Nunya
|1
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16)
|May '17
|Sadfriend
|4
|New redhead in town
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|2
|Crazy Brandon Layman
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|1
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|7
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC