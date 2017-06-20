Fenton prepares for final auction

JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times James Measell, 75, of Marietta, explains the different colors chemists would introduce each year for Fenton Art Glass and how the products would roll out in the company's quarterly magazine, "The Glass Messenger." "We did it that way so the news got out right and so that the newspaper and TV could have a chance to talk with folks after we let them know the factory was closing."

