Fenton prepares for final auction

Fenton prepares for final auction

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Marietta Times

JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times James Measell, 75, of Marietta, explains the different colors chemists would introduce each year for Fenton Art Glass and how the products would roll out in the company's quarterly magazine, "The Glass Messenger." "We did it that way so the news got out right and so that the newspaper and TV could have a chance to talk with folks after we let them know the factory was closing."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Dennis Riley and Delbert Riley the same pers... May 26 Interesting 1
News Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer May '17 Bishop Tutu fan 1
Tiffany sparks May '17 Nunya 1
Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16) May '17 Sadfriend 4
New redhead in town Apr '17 Reinbo love 2
Crazy Brandon Layman Apr '17 Reinbo love 1
Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or... Apr '17 Reinbo love 7
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Marietta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,304 • Total comments across all topics: 281,649,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC