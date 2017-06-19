FCC chief to attend Ohio-West Virgini...

FCC chief to attend Ohio-West Virginia broadband summit

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports that Mignon Clyburn will attend the Appalachian Ohio-West Virginia Connectivity Summit and Town Hall on July 18 in Marietta. The town hall with Clyburn will take place at Marietta High School and will be open to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trial set for former trooper charged with cyber... Thu They cannot kill ... 1
Is Dennis Riley and Delbert Riley the same pers... Jun 14 Bob 2
News Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer May '17 Bishop Tutu fan 1
Tiffany sparks May '17 Nunya 1
Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16) May '17 Sadfriend 4
New redhead in town Apr '17 Reinbo love 2
Crazy Brandon Layman Apr '17 Reinbo love 1
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
 

Marietta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,606 • Total comments across all topics: 282,014,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC