FCC chief to attend Ohio-West Virginia broadband summit
The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports that Mignon Clyburn will attend the Appalachian Ohio-West Virginia Connectivity Summit and Town Hall on July 18 in Marietta. The town hall with Clyburn will take place at Marietta High School and will be open to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trial set for former trooper charged with cyber...
|Thu
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Is Dennis Riley and Delbert Riley the same pers...
|Jun 14
|Bob
|2
|Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer
|May '17
|Bishop Tutu fan
|1
|Tiffany sparks
|May '17
|Nunya
|1
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16)
|May '17
|Sadfriend
|4
|New redhead in town
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|2
|Crazy Brandon Layman
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC