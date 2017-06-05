Farmers market settles into new locale

ERIN O'NEILL The Marietta Times Avery Flinn, 10, and Maggie Flinn, 4, of Williamstown, look over some of the colorful bath and body items at farmers market vendor Jiva Bath & Body, owned by Ingrid Baumann of Devola. Visitors to the Farmers Market on Front Street enjoyed a little bit of a breeze and cooler temperatures on Tuesday as they browsed through all the goodies available.

