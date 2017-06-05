Farmers market settles into new locale
ERIN O'NEILL The Marietta Times Avery Flinn, 10, and Maggie Flinn, 4, of Williamstown, look over some of the colorful bath and body items at farmers market vendor Jiva Bath & Body, owned by Ingrid Baumann of Devola. Visitors to the Farmers Market on Front Street enjoyed a little bit of a breeze and cooler temperatures on Tuesday as they browsed through all the goodies available.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Dennis Riley and Delbert Riley the same pers...
|May 26
|Interesting
|1
|Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer
|May '17
|Bishop Tutu fan
|1
|Tiffany sparks
|May '17
|Nunya
|1
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16)
|May '17
|Sadfriend
|4
|New redhead in town
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|2
|Crazy Brandon Layman
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|1
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|7
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC