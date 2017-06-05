Fair board in a bind

Fair board in a bind

PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Employees from Faith Builders, LLC work on putting a new roof on one of the horse barns at the Washington County Fairgrounds on Thursday. Members of the Washington County Fair Board say they are working to improve facilities and financial record-keeping after years of poor money management and debt.

