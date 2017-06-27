Erosion control

OSU president among those who checked new processBy Peyton Neely The Marietta Times [email protected] A stream bank and road preservation project along the Muskingum River seems to be working, results that were shared Tuesday by the The Ohio State University Extension Office in Washington County. The office hosted Ohio State President Michael Drake on a river tour to share the progress and the innovative process used to achieve it.

