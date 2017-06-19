Economic plan for Belpre unveiled
About 50 community members attended a special meeting Thursday to hear about a proposed strategic plan for economic development for Belpre. The plan was developed by Ohio University's Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Affairs, which investigated strategies to enhance economic development for the City of Belpre, as requested by the Belpre Area Chamber of Commerce.
