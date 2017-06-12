Drivers reminded to know who has the ...

Drivers reminded to know who has the right of way

Crashes involving drivers who fail to yield to vehicles with the right-of-way are on the rise in Ohio. Washington County had 235 failure to yield crashes last year, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

