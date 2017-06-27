Drive-thru library a big hit
PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Melissa Reed, librarian assistant, hands Marietta resident Sara Beaver, 65, her book through the drive-thru location of the Washington County Public Library on Tuesday. The new drive-thru location of the Washington County Public Library has been open for almost two months and according to the branch manager, Melanie Smith, traffic has been running in and out of the Lafayette Center location unlike anything she expected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16)
|Jun 25
|Also
|5
|Is Dennis Riley and Delbert Riley the same pers...
|Jun 25
|Lucky
|3
|Trial set for former trooper charged with cyber...
|Jun 22
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer
|May '17
|Bishop Tutu fan
|1
|Tiffany sparks
|May '17
|Nunya
|1
|New redhead in town
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|2
|Crazy Brandon Layman
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC