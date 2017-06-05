Council cautious on marijuana moratorium
Marietta City Council's Planning, Zoning and Annexation Committee considered lifting the moratorium on medical marijuana growing and distribution Tuesday. The city moratorium was installed last fall after May 2016 legislation in the General Assembly resulted in a signature by Gov. John Kasich allowing medicinal use.
