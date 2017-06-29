Cold cases' live on for detectives
The person responsible for the 1992 murder of 18-year-old Ronda Manley began serving his time in Ohio this week for that crime. His 2002 conviction resulted from the work of cold case detectives with the Washington County Sheriff's Office along with the Marietta Police Department.
