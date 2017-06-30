City readies for Riverfront Roar
Professional powerboat racing will once again return to the Mid-Ohio Valley as the Marietta Riverfront Roar heads into town next weekend. The action will kick off on Friday at noon when the city will close down roads close to the Ohio River levee, including Front, Greene, Second and Ohio streets, as vendors set up and the Superleague powerboats are brought in for display.
