City needs to preserve riverbank for future generations
As the 4th Ward Councilman for nearly 19 years, one of my goals has been to keep as much of our riverbank accessible to the public as possible. In 2001, I had dinner with some folks from Cleveland who were in town with the Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Dennis Riley and Delbert Riley the same pers...
|Jun 14
|Bob
|2
|Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer
|May '17
|Bishop Tutu fan
|1
|Tiffany sparks
|May '17
|Nunya
|1
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16)
|May '17
|Sadfriend
|4
|New redhead in town
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|2
|Crazy Brandon Layman
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|1
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|7
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC