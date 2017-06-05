City council inspects water tank

City council inspects water tank

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Marietta Times

JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Council members join engineers and water tank maintenance crew inside the 2-million gallon groundwater storage tank in Marietta Wednesday to inspect the 43-year-old tank. Before a unanimous vote Wednesday to add funds to a rehabilitation project, four Marietta City Council members took a look inside the said Councilwoman Cindy Oxender, R-at large, who was one of three council members to strap on a harness Wednesday and rise to the top of the city's 2-million gallon groundwater storage tank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Dennis Riley and Delbert Riley the same pers... May 26 Interesting 1
News Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer May '17 Bishop Tutu fan 1
Tiffany sparks May '17 Nunya 1
Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16) May '17 Sadfriend 4
New redhead in town Apr '17 Reinbo love 2
Crazy Brandon Layman Apr '17 Reinbo love 1
Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or... Apr '17 Reinbo love 7
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Marietta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,548 • Total comments across all topics: 281,596,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC