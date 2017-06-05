City council inspects water tank

JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Council members join engineers and water tank maintenance crew inside the 2-million gallon groundwater storage tank in Marietta Wednesday to inspect the 43-year-old tank. Before a unanimous vote Wednesday to add funds to a rehabilitation project, four Marietta City Council members took a look inside the said Councilwoman Cindy Oxender, R-at large, who was one of three council members to strap on a harness Wednesday and rise to the top of the city's 2-million gallon groundwater storage tank.

