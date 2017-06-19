Build Up' and beautify the city

"This program is due in part to the hard work of our Design Committee and their focus on beautifying downtown," Through the Build Up Marietta program business and property owners in Marietta's downtown C4 district can apply for a matching grant of up to $3,000 to upgrade the front facades of their buildings. Those improvements may include exterior painting, brick maintenance, new or replacement awnings and signage, lighting, door and window repair, or other upgrades that increase property value.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.