Bicyclist suffers minor injuries when hit by car
A Marietta man taken to the hospital after he was struck by a car while riding his bike Tuesday only had minor injuries, police said Wednesday. Jack Van Kuiken, 63, only suffered minor lacerations on Tuesday after being struck by a car while on his bicycle on Colegate Drive near Marietta High School.
