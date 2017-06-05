Around Town
Local advocates of public education are invited to attend the monthly meeting of Education Works SEO on June 13 at the Washington County Public Library. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and will involve planning for a phone blitz to Ohio officials to impact the final Ohio budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
