Around Town

Oxbow Road at the 1.5 mile marker will be closed Tuesday, June 20, 2017 from 8 a.m. until Thursday, June 22, 2017 at 5 p.m. Washington County Behavioral Health Board regular monthly meeting, 7 p.m., Thursday, June 22, at the behavioral health board office, 344 Muskingum Drive, Marietta; in addition, the steering committee will meet at the board office at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays June 20 and 27 and July 4, 11, 18 and 25; and the budget committee will meet at the board office at 6 p.m. June 22; these meetings and all meetings of the Washington County Behavioral Health Board and its committees are open to the public; visit the board's website for more information, www.washingtongov.org/wcbhb The Right Path's 2017 Summer Dances, June 20 and 27, July 11, 18 and 25, and Aug. 1 and 8 at The Gathering Place; $5 per person, $4 with ID; DJ Mike Bishman; Premiere Productions; Annual Block Party Aug. 18; ... (more)

