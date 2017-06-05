Around town

The 12th annual Kids Fishing Derby will be held Saturday at Buckeye Park in Marietta for youth 16 and younger. Sign-up will be from 8 to 9 a.m. with fishing from 9 to 11 a.m. Lunch will be provided by the Marietta Civitan Club at 11 a.m. Contests include biggest fish, smallest fish and tagged fish.

