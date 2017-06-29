Area pastor's words with Capito go viral
A local pastor's plea for Sen. Shelley Moore Capito to vote against the Senate health care bill thrust her into the national spotlight after a video of the exchange went viral. said the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16)
|Jun 25
|Also
|5
|Is Dennis Riley and Delbert Riley the same pers...
|Jun 25
|Lucky
|3
|Trial set for former trooper charged with cyber...
|Jun 22
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer
|May '17
|Bishop Tutu fan
|1
|Tiffany sparks
|May '17
|Nunya
|1
|New redhead in town
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|2
|Crazy Brandon Layman
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC