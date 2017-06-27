Additional design work for sewage plant project discussed
Marietta City Council's Water and Sewer Committee discussed Tuesday additional design services to join the third phase of renovations to the wastewater treatment plant. The total price for the design being performed by Pickering Associates now rests at $383,000 after an additional $23,000 was added to the project for roof replacement designs for two equipment garages at the plant and one administrative building.
