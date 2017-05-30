A swingin' night
JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Azelyn Kerenick, 16, of Marietta, makes a hole in one at the Armory green during First Friday. Downtown Marietta was a maze of mini golf Friday night with shops open later to welcome the warmth and the crowds out to enjoy the first weekend in June.
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Dennis Riley and Delbert Riley the same pers...
|May 26
|Interesting
|1
|Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer
|May 6
|Bishop Tutu fan
|1
|Tiffany sparks
|May 3
|Nunya
|1
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16)
|May '17
|Sadfriend
|4
|New redhead in town
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|2
|Crazy Brandon Layman
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|1
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|7
