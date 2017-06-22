22nd Multi-Cultural Festival this weekend
The 22nd annual Mid-Ohio Valley Multi-Cultural Festival will feature three days of food, fun, entertainment and activities at City Park in Parkersburg. This year's festival runs Friday through Sunday, with free admission all weekend.
