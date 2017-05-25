Woman punished out of arson case

Woman punished out of arson case

A Marietta woman who set fire to her boyfriend's VHS tapes and comic books in their home last summer was sentenced to three years of community control and will be required for the rest of her life to register as an arson offender. "The fact that she's legally blind and she's in her 50s contributed to this fire getting out of control."

