WCCC recognizes Class of 2017

PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Will Delong, 18, of Warren High School, left, shares a laugh with Belpre senior Isaac Moller, 18, and Marietta senior Jacob Hooper, 18, during the 2017 awards ceremony for the Washington County Career Center on Marietta College's campus Tuesday. Parents, grandparents, friends and more family filled the Dyson Baudo Recreation Center early Tuesday morning to watch as Washington County seniors attending the career center were awarded scholarships and certification for their educational successes.

