Warren says - yes'

Warren says - yes'

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Marietta Times

PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Warren Local school district residents Ashley Skinner, 35, left, and Natalie Kunze, 37, mark off voters and make calls trying to garner support for a bond issue before the polls closed Tuesday evening in the Warren Local Schools Board of Education meeting room After many failed attempts, the Warren Local school district bond issue and levy for school construction passed after 2,185 voters voted yes Tuesday while only 1,973 residents voted against it. In May 2010, February, May and November of 2011 and November of 2012, the 8.69-mill bond proposed at those elections did not pass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16) Mon Sadfriend 4
New redhead in town Apr 28 Reinbo love 2
Crazy Brandon Layman Apr 28 Reinbo love 1
Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or... Apr 28 Reinbo love 7
Who knows Steve Hupp??? Apr 27 Really 1
Director of wcjfs Apr 20 Now u kno 1
What does everyone think of Mark and Jess Cramer? Apr 17 Ohno 2
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Marietta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,006 • Total comments across all topics: 280,737,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC