Warren graduates share memories

PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Alexis Burks, 18, left, and classmate Kristen Byers, 18, share laughs about high school memories waiting to receive their high school diplomas at Warren High School's graduation ceremony held at the Dyson Baudo Recreation Center Friday evening. Family and friends filled the Dyson Baudo Recreation Center Friday evening to watch as 190 students received their diplomas during Warren High School's graduation ceremony.

