Warren bond issue passes; Marietta tax issue fails
According to final, unofficial results from the Washington County Board of Elections, the proposed income tax for Marietta failed Tuesday at the polls, while a bond issue for Warren Local Schools passed after multiple attempts. Renewal levies for Marietta City Schools, Wolf Creek Local Schools and for the Newport and Reno fire departments all passed.
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiffany sparks
|Wed
|Nunya
|1
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16)
|May 1
|Sadfriend
|4
|New redhead in town
|Apr 28
|Reinbo love
|2
|Crazy Brandon Layman
|Apr 28
|Reinbo love
|1
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Apr 28
|Reinbo love
|7
|Who knows Steve Hupp???
|Apr 27
|Really
|1
|Director of wcjfs
|Apr 20
|Now u kno
|1
