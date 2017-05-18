Vukovic seeks Marietta park along Muskingum River
Marietta City Council took no action Thursday at its regular session, but Councilman Tom Vukovic did preview a request to be discussed next week about river access. "The open riverbank is the major attraction to this city because you can access the rivers; look at Lake Erie, you can't access it and you can't walk around it because it's all private docks and properties blocking you."
