Vukovic seeks Marietta park along Muskingum River

Marietta City Council took no action Thursday at its regular session, but Councilman Tom Vukovic did preview a request to be discussed next week about river access. "The open riverbank is the major attraction to this city because you can access the rivers; look at Lake Erie, you can't access it and you can't walk around it because it's all private docks and properties blocking you."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.