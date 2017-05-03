Tourism showcase
ERIN O'NEILL The Marietta Times Diana Shuck, an employee of American Flags and Poles and an organist at Twin Rivers Baptist Church, demonstrates the Allen electric organ that she will be playing during May's First Fridays event. The 20-year-old instrument is currently housed at the store on Front Street.
