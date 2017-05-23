Top speller faces toughest test
PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Spelling Bee competitor Cecelia Fatta, 14, of Vienna, studies for the Scripps National Spelling Bee at her home on Tuesday night. VIENNA, W.Va.-In between jump rope practices and dance classes, Jackson Middle School eighth-grader Cecelia Fatta has been learning the spelling of as many words as she can.
