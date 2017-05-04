The Times' Job Fair Friday at the Laf...

The Times' Job Fair Friday at the Lafayette Hotel

2 hrs ago Read more: Marietta Times

Those interested in learning about career opportunities from some of the dozens of area business can plan on attending The Marietta Times Job Fair from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday at the Lafayette Hotel. Located at 101 Front St. in Marietta, the Lafayette Hotel will be filled with several local companies as well as some that are traveling from Columbus.

