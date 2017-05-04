Tanner Smith bond set at $400K in Maple Street shooting

A bond of $400,000 was set Wednesday in Wood County Magistrate Court for a man arrested in connection with a shooting in Parkersburg last week. Tanner John Smith, 19, 901 Cisler Lane, Marietta, was arraigned on a charge of accessory after the fact stemming from the April 19 shooting of Stephen Duane Wilder, 26, 512A Maple St., Parkersburg.

