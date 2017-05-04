Tanner Smith bond set at $400K in Maple Street shooting
A bond of $400,000 was set Wednesday in Wood County Magistrate Court for a man arrested in connection with a shooting in Parkersburg last week. Tanner John Smith, 19, 901 Cisler Lane, Marietta, was arraigned on a charge of accessory after the fact stemming from the April 19 shooting of Stephen Duane Wilder, 26, 512A Maple St., Parkersburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiffany sparks
|Wed
|Nunya
|1
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16)
|May 1
|Sadfriend
|4
|New redhead in town
|Apr 28
|Reinbo love
|2
|Crazy Brandon Layman
|Apr 28
|Reinbo love
|1
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Apr 28
|Reinbo love
|7
|Who knows Steve Hupp???
|Apr 27
|Really
|1
|Director of wcjfs
|Apr 20
|Now u kno
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC