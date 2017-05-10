Stamp Out Hunger on Saturday
Saturday is the 25th annual Letter Carriers Food Drive and the Marietta Post Office is participating once again. Marietta Branch 154 of the National Association of Letter Carriers has been involved with this effort 23 of the 25 years and averages about eight tons of food collected each year.
