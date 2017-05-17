Senior recognition assembly at Marietta High
Community foundation awards, memorial awards, citizenship awards and more were given out during the senior recognition assembly Tuesday morning at Marietta High School. The senior recognition assembly was the first time the graduating class of 2017 showed off their caps and gowns to parents, grandparents, and community members in attendance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer
|May 6
|Bishop Tutu fan
|1
|Tiffany sparks
|May 3
|Nunya
|1
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16)
|May 1
|Sadfriend
|4
|New redhead in town
|Apr 28
|Reinbo love
|2
|Crazy Brandon Layman
|Apr 28
|Reinbo love
|1
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Apr 28
|Reinbo love
|7
|Who knows Steve Hupp???
|Apr 27
|Really
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC