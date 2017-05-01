Scales wins in 1st Ward

JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Washington County Democratic Party Chair Willa O'Neill hugs Mike Scales after Scales wins the primary election for the Marietta first ward council seat Tuesday. Of the 2,143 Republicans registered to vote in Marietta, 1,910 placed their top three candidates into the running Tuesday for the three available seats of Council At-Large, who will face off against Democratic Incumbent Kathy Downer this fall.

