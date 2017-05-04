Road project plans

Road project plans

JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Lowell Mayor Steve Weber shows Thursday where the county plans to do concrete repair work on the piers of the Lowell T Bridge this summer. The recent release of the 2016 Washington County Report on Road and Bridge Conditions that's now available to the public shows three bridges are slated to receive repair work this year.

