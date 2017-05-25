Riverboat fun in Marietta

Monday May 22 Read more: Marietta Times

The sternwheeler Valley Gem finishes its turn during a recent trip on the Ohio River. The sternwheeler is currently conducting weekend tours and will begin a daily schedule on May 27. If you have a recent photo that showcases the beauty of the Mid-Ohio Valley, submit it to Art Smith at [email protected] for inclusion on this page.

