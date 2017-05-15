Remember those who serve and protect
Members of area law enforcement agencies from around the country have been joined by people from all walks of life in communities around the country to remember the men and women who have given their lives in the line of duty. The services offer a reminder that fighting crime is dangerous work for the 900,000 sworn law enforcement officers in the United States.
