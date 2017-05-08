Q&A: YMCA mud run now in 5th year
Registration is on track to be record-breaking for this year's Marietta Mud Run, organized by the Marietta Family YMCA and held at the Washington County Career Center. Last year, more than 600 people took part in the race and obstacle course, from serious competitors to families looking for a fun challenge.
