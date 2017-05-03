Putnam students go to school on puddle problem
PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Putnam Elementary fifth-graders Zachary Wattington, left, and Blake Hanson work on their soil experiment on the playground Wednesday. Students put their brainstorming skills to the test at Putnam Elementary School on Wednesday, trying to tackle a flooding issue on their playground.
