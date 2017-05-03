Putnam students go to school on puddl...

Putnam students go to school on puddle problem

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Marietta Times

PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Putnam Elementary fifth-graders Zachary Wattington, left, and Blake Hanson work on their soil experiment on the playground Wednesday. Students put their brainstorming skills to the test at Putnam Elementary School on Wednesday, trying to tackle a flooding issue on their playground.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tiffany sparks 22 hr Nunya 1
Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16) May 1 Sadfriend 4
New redhead in town Apr 28 Reinbo love 2
Crazy Brandon Layman Apr 28 Reinbo love 1
Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or... Apr 28 Reinbo love 7
Who knows Steve Hupp??? Apr 27 Really 1
Director of wcjfs Apr 20 Now u kno 1
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Marietta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,684 • Total comments across all topics: 280,764,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC