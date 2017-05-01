Primary election polls open until 7:30
ERIN O'NEILL The Marietta Times Emily Webb, left, a clerk at the Washington County Board of Elections, assists voter Terry Dowler with his ballot on Monday. Primary Election Day is upon us in Washington County and voters will come out to make their voices heard on a variety of issues, some of them contentious.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16)
|Mon
|Sadfriend
|4
|New redhead in town
|Apr 28
|Reinbo love
|2
|Crazy Brandon Layman
|Apr 28
|Reinbo love
|1
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Apr 28
|Reinbo love
|7
|Who knows Steve Hupp???
|Apr 27
|Really
|1
|Director of wcjfs
|Apr 20
|Now u kno
|1
|What does everyone think of Mark and Jess Cramer?
|Apr 17
|Ohno
|2
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC