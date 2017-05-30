police
A Erica L. Boyce, of 133 Franklin St., reported a burglary at her home on May 16. The victim and her boyfriend had returned home to find the back door opened with the victim's keys in the lock. The victim believes that she may have dropped the keys outside the home by accident.
