Paper airplane tradition flies high
BRETT DUNLAP Special to the Times All of the male participants at Sunday's 2017 Great Paper Airplane Contest held at the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Marietta did a "Charles Lindbergh" competition. All of the girls at the event did an "Amelia Earhart" competition as well.
