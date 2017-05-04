Ohio Supreme Court hears oil, gas rights case
Two Marietta law firms are awaiting a ruling from the Ohio Supreme Court after arguing in Columbus this week a question of natural gas leasing and landowner rights. "It's rare for a case to make it all the way to the anyway, but that two area firms are arguing on opposing sides there, the last time that happened was maybe 17 years ago in a personal injury case," Vessels represents Patricia Schultheiss, who owns 48 acres of land in Warren Township.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiffany sparks
|Wed
|Nunya
|1
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16)
|May 1
|Sadfriend
|4
|New redhead in town
|Apr 28
|Reinbo love
|2
|Crazy Brandon Layman
|Apr 28
|Reinbo love
|1
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Apr 28
|Reinbo love
|7
|Who knows Steve Hupp???
|Apr 27
|Really
|1
|Director of wcjfs
|Apr 20
|Now u kno
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC