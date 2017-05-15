Not guilty plea to boosters embezzlement

The former board of elections director for Washington County entered a not guilty plea at her bond and arraignment hearing in Washington County Common Pleas Court Monday. Tara Hupp, 53, of 5250 State Route 26, Marietta, was indicted May 1 on one charge of grand theft, a third-degree felony, for allegedly stealing money from the Marietta Tiger Athletic Boosters club after club officers discovered missing funds last September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.