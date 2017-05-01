MURAL wall repairs

JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Grae-con and Trisco workers begin work hydroblasting the Wakefield Hotel mural off the Third Street side of the Mid-Ohio Valley Players theater Monday. In Marietta odes to the past are seen along several brick walls throughout town, but one depiction of the town's history saw its colors partially erased Monday to make way for structural repairs at the Mid-Ohio Valley Players theater on Putnam Street.

