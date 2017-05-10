MOV'n Dragons to host orientation
There have been numerous times in the past 11 years that I have thought of Gretchen Feldmaier - the MOV'n Dragons founder and inspiration - and smiled. She felt so strongly about the Mid-Ohio Valley having a Dragon Boat team, that a few of us who gathered at her bedside knew that it was something we must do.
