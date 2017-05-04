Mobile farmers market opens in Washin...

Mobile farmers market opens in Washington County

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Cabbage, squash, watermelon and even baby food were available Thursday for those who may need it a little more than others. Residents of Washington County ventured to the Washington County Fairgrounds for the Southeast Ohio Foodbank mobile farmers market and tears of joy were shed from the eyes of those both giving and receiving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tiffany sparks May 3 Nunya 1
Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16) May 1 Sadfriend 4
New redhead in town Apr 28 Reinbo love 2
Crazy Brandon Layman Apr 28 Reinbo love 1
Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or... Apr 28 Reinbo love 7
Who knows Steve Hupp??? Apr 27 Really 1
Director of wcjfs Apr 20 Now u kno 1
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Marietta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,304 • Total comments across all topics: 280,804,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC