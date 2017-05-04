Mobile farmers market opens in Washington County
Cabbage, squash, watermelon and even baby food were available Thursday for those who may need it a little more than others. Residents of Washington County ventured to the Washington County Fairgrounds for the Southeast Ohio Foodbank mobile farmers market and tears of joy were shed from the eyes of those both giving and receiving.
