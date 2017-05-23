MMH Makes Room

JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Ken Strahler's demolition crew uses an excavator to demolish homes along Muskingum Drive and Matthew Street Tuesday. With an eye on additional parking abutting the main Marietta campus of the Memorial Health System, Matthew Street and Muskingum Drive will be more barren within the week.

